Akhilesh Yadav demands transparent probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death

Lucknow: In a move stirring political debates, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav visited the ancestral home of the late Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Ansari’s demise in jail.



Expressing disbelief and suspicion regarding Ansari’s death, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister challenged the official narrative of a natural demise.

Pointing to Ansari’s own claims of being poisoned, Yadav called for an unbiased investigation overseen by a Supreme Court judge.

Yadav emphasised, “Only through a transparent inquiry can justice prevail.

I lack confidence in the government’s ability to uncover the truth. Public sentiment indicates otherwise, and it’s imperative that justice is served.”

Highlighting alleged shortcomings within the prison system, Yadav accused the government of failing to safeguard inmates under threat.

He rejected the portrayal of Ansari as a mere criminal, portraying him instead as a public servant who empathised with people’s struggles. Accusing the govt of negligence, Yadav asserted, “This is not an isolated incident. The govt has failed to provide security to those at risk in jails. A government unable to protect its people isn’t fit to govern.”

However, Yadav’s visit faced harsh criticism from BJP leaders, who condemned it as “vote bank politics.” Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed it as a political maneuver, insisting that the public rebuffs such tactics.

Union Minister BL Verma echoed the sentiment, accusing Yadav and the Samajwadi Party of a history of association with criminals.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA of Uttar Pradesh, passed away on March 28 due to a cardiac arrest while in Banda jail. His death has prompted a flurry of visitors to Yusufpur to offer condolences to his family, including several SP leaders and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The controversy surrounding Ansari’s demise continues to inflame political tensions, with demands for transparency and accountability resonating across party lines.