Akhilesh Yadav criticises BJP govt over Ayodhya lighting theft

Lucknow: A shocking theft of lighting equipment valued at over Rs 50 lakh has been reported in Ayodhya, just eight months after the Ram temple consecration ceremony. The stolen items include 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 gobo projector lights, which were part of a major refurbishment project undertaken by Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles.



The theft was discovered during an inspection on May 19, but an FIR was not filed until August 9. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation, but no further details have been provided.

Commissioner Gaurav Dayal downplayed the theft allegations, suggesting monkeys might be responsible for the damage. This has raised concerns about the security and quality of the lighting installations. The Rs 71.86 crore fancy lights installed across 10 wards of Ayodhya Dham have faced criticism from local councillors. Quality issues were noted as early as July 12, prompting SP-BJP councillors to demand an inquiry.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav has responded to the theft by criticising the BJP government. On social media, he wrote, “Thieves in Ayodhya have extinguished the light of law and order. While poles stand, there is no electricity. BJP rule means darkness everywhere. Today, Ayodhya says: ‘We don’t want BJP.’”