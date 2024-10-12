Akhilesh Yadav criticises BJP for undermining Constitution

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of attempting to undermine the Indian Constitution and incite divisions among communities based on religion and caste. He alleged that the ruling party is focused on promoting a politics of hatred. “If anyone is breaking records under this government, it is in paper leaks and train accidents,” Akhilesh remarked. Akhilesh Yadav made these comments during his visit to Lohia Park in Lucknow on the death anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. After offering a garland to Lohia’s statue, he addressed the media, taking aim at the Uttar Pradesh government for preventing him from paying homage to the statue of another socialist icon, Jai Prakash Narayan, on a previous occasion. “The government’s behaviour yesterday was absolutely wrong,” he asserted. He further criticised the reasoning provided by authorities for restricting his movements, which cited the presence of stray animals as a safety concern. “To say that you cannot go there because of animals, then animals are on every road. Does this mean that we cannot walk on the road?” Akhilesh questioned, highlighting what he saw as a flimsy excuse from the govt. Akhilesh also accused the BJP of overshadowing its own development efforts with incidents like the attack on the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) building. He described the ruling party as “destructive and casteist,” alleging that it seeks to balance incidents of violence by orchestrating further violence. “To balance the murders, they get one murder done after another,” he claimed.

Responding to recommendations to shut down madrasas, the former Chief Minister emphasized the inclusive nature of India. “This country belongs to everyone. The Constitution has given rights to everyone, but these people want to overturn everything,” he said, referring to the BJP. “But the country has understood now. This politics of BJP is not going to succeed anymore.” Addressing the issue of railway accidents, Akhilesh Yadav noted that the Ministry of Railways had been under scrutiny for safety concerns. He criticised the govt’s promises to improve the railways and reduce accidents, suggesting that any efforts made so far have been inadequate. “They had said that they will improve the railways, they will reduce accidents. Some efforts were made to improve, but no result came out,” he remarked, underscoring his dissatisfaction with the ministry’s performance.