Akhilesh Yadav counters Yogi’s red cap jibe, links color to positivity

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday responded sharply to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s criticism of the SP’s red cap, countering that those who harbour ill-will towards the colour red often lack love in their lives.



The exchange began a day earlier when Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at the SP during a public address, remarking, “Everyone is familiar with the misdeeds of the SP. If you turn the pages, the SP’s history is full of black deeds. The SP’s cap is red, but its deeds are black. They are repeating their history.”

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav responded by defending the symbolism of the red cap worn by SP members. He asserted that no colour is inherently good or bad, emphasising that it is all about perspective. He elaborated on the significance of the colour red, describing it as a symbol of union, power, and positive energy. Yadav suggested that those who lack love, union, and harmony in their lives often harbour ill-will towards the colour red. In a pointed conclusion, Yadav remarked, “Those whose political thinking thrives on black thoughts like ‘fear’ and ‘distrust’ wear it on their heads,” indirectly challenging the chief minister’s remarks.