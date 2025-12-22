Akhilesh Yadav calls for saving Aravalli hills, warns of grave impact on Delhi and NCR

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has urged residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region to come together to save the Aravalli hills, calling their protection a commitment rather than a choice.

He warned that continued neglect of the ancient mountain range would push Delhi deeper into an environmental and public health crisis.

In a long message posted on social media platform X, Yadav said the survival of the Aravallis was directly linked to the survival of Delhi and NCR. “If the Aravalli survives, Delhi will remain green,” he wrote, stressing that the hill range acts as a natural shield for the region.

Yadav said the Aravalli range plays a crucial role in reducing air pollution, regulating temperature and supporting rainfall patterns in Delhi and NCR.

He added that the hills help preserve the region’s biodiversity and wetlands, which are steadily disappearing. According to him, protecting the Aravallis could also help revive lost bird species and restore ecological balance.

Describing the Aravallis as part of Delhi’s cultural and historical heritage, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the hills also carry an emotional connection for residents of the capital. He said their destruction would have long term consequences beyond environmental damage.

Warning of worsening pollution levels, Yadav said Delhi residents are already struggling to breathe clean air, with the elderly, children and those suffering from illnesses bearing the brunt. He said the impact of pollution has begun affecting even the city’s globally known hospitals and medical services, adding that people who once came to Delhi for treatment were now at risk of falling ill due to the city’s air.

Yadav cautioned that if the situation continues, Delhi could lose its status as north India’s biggest market and economic hub. He said tourism, both domestic and international, would decline, major events would stop coming to the city, and conferences related to politics, education, culture and literature would be hit.