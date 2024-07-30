Akhilesh Yadav, Anurag Thakur spar over Agnipath in LS

New Delhi: A war of words took place between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP MP Anurag Thakur over the Agnipath scheme in LS on Tuesday. “When the Agniveer scheme was first introduced, prominent industrialists were made to tweet that there was no better plan and that they would offer jobs to Agniveers. Perhaps the government remembers this because it admits that the scheme is not right, which is why they are asking their state governments to provide quotas and jobs for returning Agniveers,” Yadav stated.