Akhilesh Yadav alleges large scale voter fraud through Form 7

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was preparing to carry out large scale manipulation of voter lists through Form 7 and claimed that his party had evidence to back the charge.



Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said he had received information that Form 7 was being misused to delete voters’ names from electoral rolls. He demanded that every Form 7 should carry a unique number and that all forms submitted so far should be declared invalid and re-examined thoroughly.

“We are receiving information that the BJP is going to commit major irregularities through Form 7. We have full proof of this. Every form must have a number and all the forms submitted so far should be cancelled and investigated. Technology should be used to catch this and strict action must be taken against those found guilty,” Yadav said, adding that the first complaints had come from Sitapur.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP had adopted a new method after assessing in advance the constituencies where it expected its votes to decline.

According to him, party workers and officials were allegedly roped in to remove names of voters from the list through Form 7.