Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of targeting minority institutions after NCPCR report on madrasas

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly targeting minority institutions, particularly madrasas, following a report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) that called for halting state funding to these institutions.



Yadav accused the BJP of promoting politics rooted in hatred and discrimination.

“This country belongs to everyone—the constitution grants us rights. The BJP wants to change the system established by the constitution. They are intent on spreading hatred and creating conflicts between castes and religions, but they won’t succeed. The people of this country, and intellectuals of society, now understand that the BJP’s discriminatory politics won’t last long,” said Yadav while addressing reporters in Lucknow.

Yadav further argued that if the BJP had genuine concerns about education, it should focus on improving the quality of education rather than targeting specific institutions.

“The BJP does everything to spread hatred in society. If they truly had concerns about education, they would have taken steps to improve it. Whether it is madrasas or any other educational institutions, they want control over everything. If they could, they would even shut down Sanskrit schools,” he added.

The controversy erupted following the release of an NCPCR report titled “Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights: Constitutional Rights of Children vs Madrasas,”

which examined the functioning of madrasas and recommended the cessation of state funding unless they comply with the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo stated that the report was based on a nine-year study, revealing concerns over how children in madrasas are taught in ways that align with specific agendas.

“After a detailed analysis over nine years, the commission found that approximately 1.25 crore children are deprived of their basic education rights in madrasas. They are being tutored in a manner that aligns with certain people’s motives, which is wrong. Those controlling these madrasas are often the same individuals who, during the India-Pakistan partition, claimed they wanted to spread Islam across India,” said Kanoongo.

He emphasised that the report calls for the shutdown of madrasa boards in seven to eight states due to their failure to serve their intended purpose.

The NCPCR report discusses how Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution, which safeguard the rights of minorities to preserve their culture and establish educational institutions, have inadvertently led to discrimination against madrasa students by limiting their access to formal education.

The report also points out that many madrasas focus primarily on religious education while lacking essential components like proper infrastructure, trained teachers, and a formal academic curriculum.