Akhilesh wears Rajput pride amid Rana Sanga row

Lucknow: Amid the ongoing political controversy over remarks against Rana Sanga, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav made a symbolic gesture of reconciliation on Maharana Pratap’s birth anniversary by donning the traditional Mewari Safa, a mark of Rajput pride. The move, seen as damage control, came during a press conference held in Lucknow on Thursday, where Akhilesh also made several political promises aimed at the Rajput community.

In a break from his usual attire, the SP chief appeared in the saffron-checkered turban associated with the Rajputs of Mewar. “The government should declare a two-day public holiday on Maharana Pratap Jayanti. When our government is formed, we will install the grandest statue of Maharana Pratap on the Gomti Riverfront, featuring a golden sword in his hand,” Akhilesh declared.

The gesture comes in the wake of fierce criticism from Rajput groups, particularly the Karni Sena, following controversial remarks made by senior SP leader Ramji Lal Suman about Rana Sanga. Political observers say Akhilesh’s public appearance in Rajput attire signals a strategic outreach to pacify the influential Rajput community, which accounts for roughly 10 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s population and plays a decisive role in over 100 Assembly constituencies.

“After the Rana Sanga controversy, there was visible anger among the Rajput community. By wearing the Mewari Safa and announcing a grand statue, Akhilesh is clearly trying to do damage control,” said a senior political analyst. “However, whether this symbolic outreach will translate into electoral gains remains to be seen.”

Asked about Ramji Lal Suman’s controversial statement, Akhilesh responded diplomatically, saying, “One should leave behind history that divides, not unites.”

Political analysts believe the SP is testing a new formula: undercutting BJP’s cultural nationalism by offering a broader developmental and secular reinterpretation of history. Maharana Pratap, widely revered in Rajput-dominated regions, has often been portrayed as a Hindu warrior king in the BJP’s ideological framework. Yadav, however, emphasised the warrior’s broader significance and linked it to governance and public welfare.

“We will place a statue of Maharana Pratap on the Gomti Riverfront, and his golden sword will shine as a symbol of our commitment to justice and people-centric governance,” Yadav declared.