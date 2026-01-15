Akhilesh urges party cadre to strengthen booths, stay alert for 2027 battle

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met a large number of party workers and leaders from various districts at the party’s state headquarters, calling on them to remain alert, united and fully prepared for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Greeting party workers on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Yadav said the real battle of elections is fought at the booth level and stressed that every worker must strengthen their respective booths.

“Saving votes and winning booths is the biggest responsibility of Samajwadi Party workers. Ensure that the names of all eligible voters who have been left out are added to the electoral rolls through Form-6. Remain completely alert to the BJP’s tactics. There should be no lapse in 2027,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP and the RSS, the former chief minister alleged that the “Sangh Parivar” posed the biggest threat to democracy and the Constitution. He accused the BJP of being adept at spreading misinformation and creating false narratives. Referring to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Yadav said not a single infiltrator was found in the entire process, yet attempts were made to mislead the public.

Yadav claimed that people of Uttar Pradesh were deeply distressed with the BJP government. He alleged that corruption had spread across departments, criminals were emboldened and crimes against women and cyber crime were on the rise. He also raised concerns over healthcare services, saying even major hospitals and medical colleges in the state capital Lucknow were failing to provide quality treatment because the government was not allocating adequate funds.