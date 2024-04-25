Akhilesh to contest from Kannauj

Lucknow: Yet again Samajwadi Party has made a change in the candidate’s list. This time it is Kannauj as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav gears up to contest the Lok Sabha election in place of his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav.



Announcing this move, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav affirmed that Akhilesh Yadav will officially file his nomination on Thursday, dispelling any doubts surrounding his candidature.

Samajwadi Party in its official X declared that Akhilesh will file the nomination at 12 noon as candidate.

Emphasising the significance of Kannauj’s historical legacy, Akhilesh Yadav, in response to speculations, reiterated his commitment to the electorate, asserting, “The people have made up their minds that the INDIA Alliance is coming as the future and BJP will be consigned to the dustbin of history in this election…”

This declaration follows recent developments within the party, including the announcement of Tej Pratap Yadav as the initial candidate

from Kannauj. However, local party dynamics prompted a re-evaluation, with concerns raised by SP workers in Kannauj regarding Tej Pratap’s candidacy.

“Akhilesh Yadav, respecting the party’s consensus, affirmed his decision to contest the election,” Ram Gopal said.

Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, known for his political lineage, had previously represented the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat from 2014-19. The electoral landscape in Kannauj has witnessed fluctuations, with the BJP securing a surprise victory in 2019.

Despite this setback, the Samajwadi Party remains resolute, buoyed by its historical dominance in the region.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s previous electoral triumphs from Kannauj further bolster the party’s confidence as it seeks to reclaim lost ground,” said a political analyst Preetam Srivastava.

With Akhilesh Yadav’s candidacy, the Yadav family’s electoral presence expands, with five members vying for Lok Sabha seats.