Akhilesh targets Election Commission, DMs; calls for probe into affidavit row

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the Election Commission and district administrations, alleging a nexus between the ruling BJP, election authorities and local officials in handling affidavits related to party candidates.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav questioned why district magistrates of Kasganj, Barabanki and Jaunpur had suddenly become “hyperactive” over the party’s affidavits after several years. “Their responses prove that the Election Commission’s claim—that it never received these affidavits—was false. If no affidavits were submitted, then what exactly are these district magistrates responding to?” he asked.

The SP chief accused the officials of giving “superficial replies to complete a formality” and demanded an inquiry into their role.

w“Either the Election Commission is lying, or the DMs are. The court should take cognisance of this,” Yadav said.

In a sharp criticism, he also alleged collusion between the BJP government, the Election Commission and local administration, calling it a “three-way nexus” that had damaged the democratic process. “This ‘trio’ has looted democracy. Now the people will set up their own court and hold them accountable,” Yadav remarked.

Referring to corruption, he said, “Those caught on CCTV giving false explanations for their misdeeds cannot be trusted. However strong the alliance of lies may appear, in the end, falsehood always collapses. These corrupt people betray not just the system but also society, and eventually suffer a life of disgrace.”