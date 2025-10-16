Akhilesh slams Yogi govt over fake encounters, mob violence and misuse of power

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of using fake encounters, mob fear, and propaganda to mask corruption and governance failures.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said the state’s claims of conducting over 15,000 encounters are nothing but a publicity stunt meant to manipulate public perception and hide illegal activities within the police force.

Yadav alleged that the government’s so-called crackdown on criminals has turned into a campaign of terror against ordinary citizens. “Many innocent people have been killed in the name of encounters,” he said, adding that the ruling dispensation has failed to establish genuine law and order. He claimed that instead of ensuring justice, the government is spreading fear among people, particularly Dalits and marginalised communities. “The harassment is so severe that some have even taken their own lives,” he said.

The SP chief also criticised the government over rising mob violence, including cow-related lynchings, and said the BJP’s governance model has completely failed to ensure public safety. “The people of PDA (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) are paying the price for the government’s publicity stunts,” he remarked.

Yadav accused the BJP of misusing the idea of “Swadeshi” to deceive citizens while ignoring key development and environmental issues. He cited the neglected Gomti and Varuna river cleaning projects as examples of how the government abandoned initiatives started by the Samajwadi Party. He also attacked the administration for shielding corrupt leaders by providing them with official protection.