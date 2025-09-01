Akhilesh slams Modi over China visit, warns of rising dependence on imports

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s China visit, accusing the BJP of allowing India’s dependence on Chinese imports to grow despite repeated slogans of self-reliance and swadeshi.

Posting on X, Akhilesh wrote, “This is the worrying truth of the so-called self-reliance, swadeshi, and boycott of Chinese goods by BJP’s slogans. The way India’s dependence on goods imported from China is increasing, it has badly hurt the business of our industries, factories and shops. Due to this, unemployment is also increasing wildly.”

He alleged that China was deliberately pushing its products into Indian markets. “First, China will flood the markets. This will make India dependent to such an extent that BJP leaders will be forced to ignore every wrong action. After that, China will slowly push our products and industries to closure,” he said.

Akhilesh added that China would then dictate prices, causing inflation and unemployment to rise further. “When inflation and unemployment increase, public anger against the government will rise. The BJP government, which is already running on the support of allies, will become even weaker and falter,” he said.

Turning his attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, the SP leader said, “If the ‘drone people’ cannot understand this, then the ‘bulldozer people’ in UP should answer how much of our land has been usurped by China, because their original place of residence has also fallen prey to Chinese occupation.”