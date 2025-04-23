Akhilesh slams BJP over Waqf Bill, inflation

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of using the Waqf Amendment Bill to divert public attention from its failures, particularly on the economic front.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “We opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill when it was introduced in Parliament and we continue to oppose it... ”

Yadav highlighted the “skyrocketing” inflation and the soaring price of gold. “In such times, even conducting a wedding has become extremely difficult. Jewellery is an essential part of weddings, and with such prices, the burden on families has become unbearable,” he added.

Referring to an alleged scam, surfaced in Agra recently, Yadav in a post on X said: “...in the Janani Suraksha Yojana, records show that more than 20 women gave birth not three but five times in a single year. This clearly indicates a large-scale fraud, carried out in collusion with the administration to siphon off public funds.”