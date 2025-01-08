Akhilesh slams BJP over Sambhal violence, alleges govt conspiracy

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the recent violence in Sambhal was part of a “government conspiracy”.

Yadav claimed that the incident, which led to the death of five people, was not a communal riot but a “planned act” orchestrated by district administration officials.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav accused the BJP of inciting violence and torturing innocent people in Sambhal. “When the SP delegation attempted to visit Sambhal, they were stopped by the authorities. What is the government trying to hide?” he questioned. The SP chief alleged that the incident was a deliberate effort to disrupt communal harmony in the state.

Yadav further alleged that the survey conducted at the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque, was a cover-up exercise to frame innocent people in fake cases. “The Places of Worship Act, 1991, prohibits such surveys. What was the tearing hurry to conduct this survey? This was a premeditated act that culminated in violence,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, presenting a report on the violence, echoed Yadav’s claims. He accused the BJP of orchestrating tensions over the mosque survey, stating that the “survey team included BJP members and that police used excessive force”.

The violence erupted on November 24 when a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited the Shahi Jama Masjid. The SP alleged that the survey—conducted despite legal prohibitions—was part of a larger conspiracy.

Criticising the BJP for its handling of the incident, Yadav said, “Life holds no value for them. This is a heartless party devoid of sympathy. Justice and public grievances have no place in this government.”

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav questioned the government’s “inaction” over allegations of cow slaughter. “A BJP MLA claims 50,000 cows are being slaughtered. If true, what is the Sanatani Chief Minister doing? If the MLA is wrong, why hasn’t the government addressed this?” he asked.