Akhilesh slams BJP for misusing govt machinery ahead of UP bypolls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing state machinery by deploying a heavy contingent of police in the Kundarki Assembly constituency in Moradabad district ahead of the November 20 bypolls.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav criticized the large police presence in Kundarki, comparing it to military preparations at a border. “Don’t mistake this for war-level preparation on the China border; this is Kundarki in UP, where a bye-election is being held,” Yadav remarked.

He alleged that the BJP was attempting to instill fear among voters to suppress turnout, accusing the ruling party of electoral malpractice. “Under BJP rule, elections are rigged, and the people of the state have lost faith in law and order,” Yadav stated.

Highlighting concerns about voter intimidation, Yadav claimed the police show of strength was a ploy to reduce voter turnout, making it easier to manipulate the electoral process. “This parade of ‘party power’ is meant to ensure the ruling party benefits from low voter turnout. However, the public is determined to vote in large numbers to end BJP’s misrule,” he added.

Yadav also issued a warning to the Election Commission (EC), urging it to prevent what he described as a “conspiracy to suppress voting.” He encouraged citizens to document irregularities with mobile cameras and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“The slogan this time is ‘Matdaan Bhi, Saavdhaan Bhi’ (vote and be cautious), and people are ready to protect their votes. BJP’s electoral fraudsters should prepare themselves, as the public won’t tolerate any malpractice,” Yadav said.

Nine Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are set to vote in by-elections on November 20. The seats include Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur City), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of these seats were vacated after their MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, while the Sisamau seat fell

vacant following the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.