Akhilesh seeks accountability from BJP govts at Centre, UP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, demanding an account of their 11 years in power at the Centre and 9 years in Uttar Pradesh.

“…The people of this country deserve a detailed account of what has been done for them in these two decades,” Yadav said, addressing reporters.

The BJP is in power at the centre since 2014 and in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 11 years in office on Monday.

Challenging the ruling party on its claims of development, Yadav said: “What has been done in the field of education? How much has unemployment reduced? How many jobs have been created? What level of investment has actually come to Uttar Pradesh?”

He also criticised the narrative of a “double-engine government”, calling it ineffective. “Despite the double-engine claim, the reality in Uttar Pradesh is dismal. Officials are clashing with each other for commissions. An IAS officer had to go underground due to internal conflicts — is this the model of governance they are proud of?” he remarked.

Yadav also took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi for “failing to deliver on his promise to develop a model village”.

Taking on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav criticised his recent aerial surveys of crop damage. “Instead of flying over fields, the Chief Minister should meet farmers face-to-face and answer their questions directly. Farmers need real solutions, not symbolic optics,” he said.