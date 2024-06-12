Akhilesh resigns from Assembly to focus on national politics

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav, the President of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has officially resigned from his position as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha to dedicate his efforts to national politics.



Yadav, who served as the MLA for Karhal, was recently elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. His victory necessitated vacating one of his positions, leading to his resignation from the Karhal constituency.

Pradeep Dubey, the Principal Secretary of the Assembly, confirmed the receipt of Yadav’s resignation, stating that the acceptance process is in progress.As the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Yadav’s departure requires the appointment of a new leader. It is expected that his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, or Mehboob Ali, will be chosen to fill this role. A senior Samajwadi Party leader justified Yadav’s decision to shift his focus to national politics, pointing out that the next state Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are not until 2027. “With limited political activity in the state for the next three years, it is more strategic for Akhilesh Yadav to concentrate on national affairs,” he explained.

Under Yadav’s leadership, the Samajwadi Party has become the third-largest party in India. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP secured 37 seats independently and a total of 43 seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Congress party. “This significant victory provides Yadav with an opportunity to elevate the party to a national level,” the senior leader added.

In addition to Yadav, two more Samajwadi Party MLAs, Lalji Verma and Awdhesh Prasad, have also resigned from the state Assembly. Both submitted their resignation letters to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat office. Lalji Verma, who won from Ambedkar Nagar by defeating BJP’s Ritesh Pandey, and Awdhesh Prasad, who triumphed in Faizabad over BJP’s Laloo Singh, have decided to move on from their Assembly positions. Awdhesh Prasad mentioned that he and Yadav resigned together, stating, “Just as we sat together in the Assembly, we will now sit together in the Lok Sabha.”