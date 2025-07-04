Akhilesh promises free power, iPads and pension if SP returns to power

Azamgarh: Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government during the inauguration of his new residence and the party office in Anwarganj, on the outskirts of Azamgarh city, on Thursday.

Promising sweeping welfare measures if the SP returns to power in 2027, Akhilesh declared that his government would provide 300 units of free electricity per household, distribute iPads to youth, and resume the Samajwadi Pension scheme with Rs 3,000 monthly assistance for women.

Speaking to a large gathering of party workers and supporters, Akhilesh criticised the Central government’s Agnipath military recruitment scheme, vowing to scrap it if given a chance.

The SP leader also slammed the BJP for what he called the “deteriorating state of education and basic infrastructure” in the state. “The BJP is targeting and shutting down polling booths where it faced defeat. Thousands of schools are being closed while liquor shops are being opened rapidly,” he said.

Referring to the Jal Jeevan Mission, Akhilesh alleged widespread corruption in the construction of water tanks in villages. “These tanks cannot withstand the burden of corruption. Almost every month, we hear about tanks bursting in one district or another,” he claimed.

Comparing expressway projects, Akhilesh said the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway, built under his tenure, was far superior to the Gorakhpur Link Expressway being constructed by the BJP government. He also accused the BJP of adopting a double standard on issues like reservation and secularism.

Outlining his party’s future plans, Akhilesh announced that if elected in 2027, his government would establish a large agricultural mandi in Ghazipur and ensure a PDA (Progressive Democratic Alliance) sweep from Ghaziabad to Sonbhadra.

The program saw a brief lapse in security when a young man broke through the barricades and reached the stage where Akhilesh was present. Police immediately apprehended the individual and began questioning him.