‘Akhilesh presented alliance model to counter BJP, others should follow’

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has presented an alliance model to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, and others should follow it, an SP spokesperson said on Sunday after JD(U) president Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar.

Kumar, who has now formed a new government in Bihar with the BJP’s support, had earlier told reporters in Patna that “things were not working well” for him in the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and the opposition bloc INDIA.

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeq Jamei said, “The upcoming elections are for saving our secular democracy. Our party leader Akhilesh Yadav has presented a model by announcing seat-sharing with the Congress and RLD.”

“A second round of talks with the Congress is on. Everyone should follow this to remove the BJP (from power),” he said.

In a post on ‘X’ in Hindi, Yadav said, “The BJP has never been so weak as it has become today. Today, a new record of betrayal has been made. The public will give a befitting reply to this. There can be no greater defeat than someone not believing in you as a person.”

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput alleged that the BJP and a “big section of the media” were trying to show that the INDIA grouping was broken and weak. “In the coming days, you will see the INDIA bloc getting stronger irrespective of what is happening in Bihar,” he added.

NDA allies Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and the Nishad Party said Narendra Modi will once become the prime minister of India after the Lok Sabha elections as people like the work done by him.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that when the INDIA bloc was formed, he knew that the opposition had made up its mind to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again.

“He (Nitish Kumar) had gone to INDIA bloc to become the prime minister but when he was not accepted, he came here (in NDA) to save his post,” Rajbhar said on Kumar’s resignation.

SP chief Yadav on Saturday announced that his party’s alliance with the Congress was “off to a good start” with 11 “strong” Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Soon after, the Congress said constructive seat-sharing talks were on between senior party leader Ashok Gehlot and SP chief Yadav, but it added that a formula was yet to be finalised.

On Nitish Kumar’s resignation, Jamei said, “This should not have happened. Our leader Akhileshji has followed the path shown by Mulayam Singh Yadav, who did everything to prevent the BJP from grabbing power.”