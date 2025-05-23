Akhilesh predicts BJP rout in 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called a recent advertisement to recruit 1.93 lakh teachers in Uttar Pradesh a political ‘jumla’ (gimmick) that will result in a massive electoral setback for the ruling BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections.

In a detailed post on X, Yadav presented a “mathematics of political backlash” that will stem from the “disappointment” of lakhs of job aspirants and their families.

“If we assume at least 75 aspirants per post, it will amount to around 1.45 crore affected candidates. If we include just two family members per candidate, the number of affected voters translates to more than 4.34 crore,” the former chief minister said.

Dividing this number across the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will translate to nearly 1.08 lakh voters per seat, he said. “Even if half of these numbers are BJP voters, the party would still lose about 54,000 votes per seat. In such a scenario, the BJP would be reduced to double digits in the Assembly in 2027,”

Yadav said.