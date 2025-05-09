Akhilesh on same page with Centre on terrorism

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday extended full support to the Government of India and the armed forces in their efforts to combat terrorism, while urging political parties not to exploit national security for political gains.

“We are with the Government of India and our army in the fight against terrorism. Terrorism must be wiped out. Whatever policy the government adopts to eliminate it, we support it,” Yadav said.

He strongly cautioned against politicising matters of national security. “No political party should try to take advantage of national security issues. Terrorism should be destroyed completely, our borders must remain secure and the morale of our army must stay high. This is our united responsibility,” he added.

Yadav’s comments came in the backdrop of the ongoing Operation Sindoor, under which the Indian forces have reportedly destroyed Pakistan’s air defence system following airstrikes across the border.

Even as he voiced solidarity on national security, Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government for what he described as its failure to provide employment and protect reservations.

“Employment and reservation are not on the BJP’s agenda. Youths are being turned into delivery boys instead of being given respectable jobs. They had promised affordable education, but in the name of privatization, they are taking away both education and employment opportunities from our PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities.”