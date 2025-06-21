Akhilesh, Mayawati allege corruption in UP transfers

Lucknow: The issue of large-scale corruption in departmental transfers in Uttar Pradesh has escalated into a major political flashpoint, with both Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati demanding a high-level investigation.

While Mayawati called for the formation of a Vigilance team and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged “transfer-posting racket,” Akhilesh Yadav went a step further—alleging that money made through these corrupt deals has even been stashed abroad.

In a scathing remark, Akhilesh Yadav said: “Money made from departmental transfers in UP is not just circulating locally, instead it has been sent to Swiss banks. From Health and PWD to Excise and Stamp and Registration, there is a fixed rate for postings. It is a transfer industry, not a government anymore.”

Yadav said the situation has deteriorated so much that government postings are being openly “sold,” and departments are functioning not on merit but on the basis of how much money changes hands. “This is not governance, it is organised loot,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, BSP chief Mayawati took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the Adityanath-led BJP government over what she called an “uninterrupted culture of corruption” in departmental workings. “As in many states, UP is also witnessing widespread discussions on corruption in transfers and postings. The CM must take strict cognizance, activate the Vigilance department, and constitute a time-bound SIT to investigate,” she said. She added that such steps are essential in public and national interest, and delaying them would only deepen public distrust in

government systems.