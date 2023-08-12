Akhilesh lost touch with masses: UP CM

Lucknow: In a fiery speech delivered on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav accusing him to be out of touch with the realities.



Adityanath’s remarks came during a three-day debate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Here on Friday. “Akhilesh Yadav is out of touch with the realities faced by the common people, particularly farmers, the poor, and disadvantaged sections of society,” Chief Minister said attacking Samajwadi Party.

Adityanath asserted that Yadav’s privileged upbringing had shielded him from understanding the challenges faced by poor and the marginalized sections of the society.

He mocked Yadav’s repeated references to the bull (stray cattle) menace on roads, saying: “What Akhilesh calls Saand, we Hindus call them Nandi who has a revered symbol in Indian culture. Adityanath also said “the unity within the family” is a farce and the “true face” will be exposed soon.

He urged Shivpal Yadav to make his intentions clear, indicating a sharp political division within the Samajwadi Party.

Responding to Yadav’s criticisms of the BJP’s governance, Adityanath listed achievements during his tenure, particularly the eradication of encephalitis—a major public health concern in the state.

He highlighted the government’s focus on farmer welfare, flood relief efforts, and various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people of Uttar Pradesh.