Akhilesh latches on to Guv’s comments to slam UP govt

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has seized upon Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel’s candid remarks about the state’s law and order situation to subtly criticise the BJP government.

Patel, during an interaction with reporters at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, acknowledged that while law and order have improved in the state, it is “not yet 100 per cent safe for women.”

In response, Yadav took to social media to share a news clip of the Governor’s comments, captioning it: “Satya Vachan” (true statement). His post appears to highlight ongoing concerns about women’s safety under the current administration.

Governor Patel, during her media interaction, expressed optimism for a future where societal roles are more balanced.

“I hope a day will come when women debate in the Parliament, and their husbands wait for them at home after preparing a meal,” she said, striking a progressive note.

Reflecting on UP’s past, she remarked, “Before the BJP came to power, it was difficult for women to venture out after 5 pm. Now, the situation has improved significantly. But if you ask me if the state is 100 per cent safe, I would say there is still

some work to do.”