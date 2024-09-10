Akhilesh hits out at Adityanath, questions law and order in UP

Lucknow: In a sharp criticism of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav hinted that Adityanath’s days in power may be numbered.



Yadav’s remarks, made in a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), suggested that the Chief Minister was losing influence both within his party and the state. “Who will listen to those who have no say in their own party. Anyway, why feel bad about the words by someone who is on his way out,” Yadav said, taking a veiled dig at Adityanath.

The comments come in the wake of speculation about growing dissatisfaction within the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, following a significant decline in its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party managed to win only 33 seats out of the 80 in Uttar Pradesh, a significant drop from the 62 seats it secured in 2019. The BJP’s nationwide tally also saw a decline, with the party securing 240 seats, down from 303 in the previous election.

The SP leader, who represents Kannauj in the Lok Sabha, was responding to remarks made by Adityanath at a recent public rally, where the CM accused Yadav of undermining law and order. Adityanath had pointed to Yadav’s criticism of a recent police encounter as evidence that the SP was not serious about security in the state.

“Those who used to consider power as their family property have started realising that they will never return to Uttar Pradesh, that is why they are trying to conspire. They are trying to create anarchy. They have nothing to do with development and the safety of daughters and businessmen,” Adityanath had said.