Akhilesh dismisses exit polls ahead of LS election results

Lucknow: A day before the counting of votes following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday raised doubts about the reliability of exit polls. He claimed that the agencies conducting these polls were merely creating a favorable atmosphere for the BJP.



Akhilesh Yadav dismissed the exit polls, which suggested a strong mandate for the BJP, as inaccurate. He asserted that the INDIA bloc was poised to form the government, as the electorate was determined to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘do or die’ principle to unseat the BJP.

In a press conference, Yadav criticised the BJP on various issues, including the violence in Manipur and Lakhimpur, the Hathras

rape case, unemployment,

and inflation. He emphasised that a victory for the INDIA bloc would represent a triumph for the country and its citizens.

“We, along with the media, have witnessed the lack of support for the BJP at their rallies; their tents were empty, and there was no visible backing for them,” Yadav stated. He questioned the credibility of exit polls, alleging that many of the agencies conducting them had previously worked on booth management for the BJP.

Exit polls released on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would secure a third consecutive term, with the BJP-led NDA anticipated to win a significant majority in the Lok Sabha elections.