Akhilesh criticises Yogi govt’s policies, hints at political strategy

Lucknow: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, has once again attacked Yogi Adityanath for his failure to provide relief to the people from stray cattle and said that the next Lok Sabha elections would be historic and would change the fortune of the country.



Talking to reporters in Noida, Yadav even suggested new political realignment before the Lok Sabha elections. “People are saying seat sharing could be a big problem among the allies of coalition INDIA. I assure everyone that Samajwadi Party will take a decision that will benefit all,” he said.

He also talked about his potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was also discussed. When questioned about his intentions to contest, Yadav affirmed his readiness to enter the electoral fray, leaving the decision of his constituency to his party. He hinted at potential seats like Varanasi or Kannauj but emphasised that he would contest from wherever his party leaders will suggest.

“We are ready to challenge BJP in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Speaking about the broader political landscape, Yadav expressed confidence in the unity of the opposition alliance for the 2024 elections. “Just look at the opposition-led alliance INDIA and BJP-led NDA. The BJP has added parties in its alliance that are practically non-existent while the coalition partners of INDIA are heavyweights in their political arena,” he said.

Yadav didn’t mince words when discussing the problem of stray cattle in the state.

He pointed out the dire situation and criticised the government for its inability to provide relief to the people. He even humorously referred to the stray cattle as “new recruits” of the Yogi government, highlighting the severity of the issue.

“The failure to manage stray animals is indicative of the government’s lack of focus on critical issues affecting the people of Uttar Pradesh,” former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav said and added: “These new officers could be seen everywhere because of which there is an increase in accidents.”