Akhilesh criticises UP govt for hiring Gujarat firm in Police recruitment

Lucknow:Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for awarding a contract to a Gujarat-based company to conduct the state police recruitment examination. This comes after the state government lodged an FIR against the company and blacklisted it for its involvement in a paper leak scandal.



In a series of posts on social media site X on Friday, Yadav took a dig at the BJP, labeling their actions as indicative of their identity: “work for liars and salute to liars.” He demanded that the government make public the FIR against the Gujarat firm involved in the police recruitment scam.

Yadav highlighted the serious nature of the allegations, noting that the company conducting the exam was involved in leaking the papers. He pointed out that the UP government only took action after the company’s owner successfully fled abroad, suggesting that the blacklisting was a move to placate public anger.

“The UP government should make public the FIR copy against the company and its owner. They should have the courage to send police to Gujarat and recover damages from the owner’s property. Such criminal acts have jeopardised the future of 60 lakh youth in UP,” Yadav stated.

He further demanded the UP government to prove its stance, questioning whether it stood with criminals or with the people of the state. Yadav urged for an investigation into the history, integrity, and quality of every company operating in UP, alleging a “partnership of corruption” when contracts are given to firms with dubious records.

Yadav called for a thorough investigation not only into the company involved in the exam scandal but also into every minister or officer associated with the contract.