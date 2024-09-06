Akhilesh criticises ‘fake’ encounters

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav while addressing the recent broad daylight robbery at a jeweller’s shop in Sultanpur, criticised the police encounter of the accused, saying people should not be killed on the basis of surnames they carry.



Yadav said that the solution to the problem lay in establishing true law and order, not in staged encounters. “Under the BJP government, criminals are enjoying their amrit kaal while the genuine people are facing the brunt,” he said.

Expressing his views on X, Yadav alleged that there was a deep connection between the ruling party and those involved in the Sultanpur robbery. He claimed that the main accused was made to surrender after establishing contact with influential people, while others were merely injured with superficial gunshot wounds, with some being killed based on their caste.

Yadav further demanded that since the main accused had surrendered, all the looted goods should be

returned in full. “Fake encounters turn protectors into predators,” Yadav asserted.

He emphasised that the real solution is not in orchestrated encounters, but in the establishment of a true law and order system.