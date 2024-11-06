Akhilesh criticises BJP over postponement of UP by-election voting date

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the recent extension of the voting date for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, suggesting that the postponement signals BJP’s declining strength.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav quipped, “If they postpone, they will lose even worse!” He pointed out that the by-election date for Milkipur had already been delayed, and

now the schedule for voting on nine other seats has also been shifted. “BJP was never this weak,” he added.

Yadav attributed the BJP’s move to concerns over a voter turnout surge, as many voters who had returned to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali and Chhath holidays were likely to vote in the by-elections. He argued that these returning voters, facing what he described as “Maha-Unemployment” in the state, were determined to cast their ballots against the BJP.

According to Yadav, the BJP postponed the voting to ensure that these holiday-goers would return to their out-of-state jobs without voting. “This is BJP’s old trick,” Yadav alleged. “If we lose, we will postpone.”

The Election Commission, however, cited a different reason for the schedule adjustment. In an official statement, the commission explained that the postponement to November 20 was made following requests from BJP, Congress, and regional parties, who raised concerns about a clash with the Kartik Purnima bathing festival on November 15.

Initially, voting was set for November 13, but the date was rescheduled to accommodate festival-related activities, ensuring a smoother voting process.

The by-elections will take place on nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

While the election for the Milkipur seat remains on hold due to pending court matters, the revised date for the remaining seats has been confirmed as November 20.