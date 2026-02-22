Akhilesh: Corruption, misgovernance intensified in UP during BJP rule

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Sunday that corruption and misgovernance have intensified in Uttar Pradesh, while asserting that “as sufferings increase, the PDA will grow stronger”.



PDA is an acronym used by SP leaders to refer to backward (pichhde), Dalit and minority (alpsankhyak) communities.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Yadav questioned the BJP government’s development claims, saying, “We are unable to find development. Where is it? The pipelines being laid are pipelines of corruption.”

He alleged irregularities in infrastructure projects, claiming that water tanks are bursting due to poor-quality work and that corruption is visible on the ground.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposed visit to Japan later this month, Yadav said, “I have heard that the chief minister is going to Japan but is not going to Kyoto. He should go there and see what is to be done here and what he has not been able to do in the last 10 years.”

Apparently hinting at a tussle between the two deputy chief ministers and the chief minister, without naming anyone, Yadav said, “Today, when he (the chief minister) has flown out of India, we are making an offer -- bring 100 MLAs and become the chief minister. Both of them (the deputy chief ministers) share the same ambition. Whoever manages to bring the numbers will get the reward. The offer is open for a week.”