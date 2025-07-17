Akhilesh confronts Aniruddhacharya over use of ‘Shudra’ term; spiritual leader responds with sermon

Lucknow: A roadside exchange between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj—popularly known on social media as “Pookie Baba”—has sparked a heated conversation on caste and religious discourse.

In the viral video, Akhilesh Yadav is seen questioning Aniruddhacharya Maharaj on his repeated use of the term ‘Shudra’.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister challenged the caste-based labelling by invoking the early life of Lord Krishna. “Krishna ko Maa ne pehli baar kya bola tha?” he asked. The seer responded, “Kanhaiya bola tha.”

To this, Akhilesh firmly replied, “okay, this is where our path and yours diverge. Ab se fir Shudra mat bolna” (“From now on, don’t refer to anyone as Shudra”).

Following the public exchange, Aniruddhacharya addressed the incident during a sermon without directly naming Akhilesh. He narrated his side of the conversation and suggested that the politician was seeking a specific answer rather than open dialogue. “The person who asks a question already memorises the answer they want to hear,” he said, adding, “Nowadays, even if someone knows a little, they begin to think they know everything.”

Recounting the interaction, the spiritual leader said, “I once met a politician who asked me, ‘What is God’s name?’ I told him God has infinite names. When a child is born, people ask if it’s a boy (Lala) or a girl (Lali). Kanhaiya’s first name was Lala, but in writing, it became Krishna. Even before he was called Krishna, people referred to him as Lala, or used other names in their own languages.”

He further remarked, “That politician concluded, ‘Your path is different from mine,’ simply because I did not give the answer he wanted. I spoke the truth. If someone refuses to accept what is written, no one can win an argument with them.”

Aniruddhacharya subtly reminded the audience of the stature of his interlocutor: “That politician had once been Chief Minister, effectively a king. A king should treat his people like his children. But if a king cannot accept the truth, then what example is he setting?”

The exchange has stirred fresh debate on the intersection of caste, religion, and politics in Uttar Pradesh, especially as leaders and seers increasingly find themselves at ideological crossroads in public view.