Akhilesh claims BJP fears PDA’s growing strength, predicts defeat for saffron party in UP by-elections

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fearing the growing influence of the PDA—an alliance of backward classes (Pichhade), Dalits, and minorities (Alpsankhyak).

Yadav expressed confidence that the PDA coalition would defeat the BJP in the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav stated, “The BJP has coined a new slogan because they are afraid of PDA’s rising strength. People are rallying around PDA, and we all know where their slogan originated.”

The SP chief criticised the BJP’s strategy, accusing the party of implicating opponents under false pretexts and tarnishing their reputations through media narratives.

Commenting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent “batenge toh katenge” (if we divide, we will be devoured) statement, Yadav claimed it reflects the BJP’s politics of division.

“We, as SP leaders, practice the politics of social justice. The PDA’s slogan is progressive, while the BJP’s ‘batenge toh katenge’ is negative and divisive. They do politics of hatred and societal division,” he argued.

Yadav further suggested that the BJP’s slogan was “prepared in a lab” with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister selected to promote it.

He added, “Such a negative slogan is unprecedented in political history. The BJP is scared and shaken by PDA’s unity. They have no solutions to the issues faced by Uttar Pradesh’s people, so they resort to one of the worst slogans in political history.”

The SP chief also highlighted the Samajwadi Party’s contributions to Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure and development, asserting that visible progress in the state was achieved under SP’s leadership.

“The public is aware of the truth. New generations demand progressive, development-oriented, and positive politics. The BJP’s negative tactics and dishonesty won’t work anymore,” he concluded, emphasising that people now recognise the BJP’s alleged pattern of deception.