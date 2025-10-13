Akhilesh calls Yogi an ‘infiltrator’, slams UP govt over lawlessness, corruption

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him an “infiltrator” who should be “sent back to Uttarakhand.”

Yadav made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Lohia Park in Lucknow on the death anniversary

of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

“The BJP is spreading fake statistics. If anyone believes their data, they will be misled. Those who talk about the exodus of people

should first look within. We have infiltrators in Uttar Pradesh too. The Chief Minister himself is from Uttarakhand. We want him to be sent back there. He is not just an infiltrator by origin but also an ideological infiltrator,” Akhilesh said.

Referring to the recent alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in Lucknow, the SP chief accused the Yogi government of complete administrative failure. “The law and order in the state has

collapsed. The government talks about zero tolerance towards crime, but the reality is that women are unsafe everywhere in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Yadav also questioned the state’s encounter policy, claiming it had failed to bring any real improvement in safety or justice. “If encounters were the solution to law and order, then after thousands of such incidents, Uttar Pradesh would have become the safest state. But the truth is that these encounters are used as a political tool,” he alleged.