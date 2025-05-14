Akhilesh calls for setting up six new military schools in UP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday urged the Centre to establish six new military schools across Uttar Pradesh, citing the state's long-standing tradition of patriotism, sacrifice, and valour from the time of the freedom struggle to the present day. Yadav, who himself studied at the Rashtriya Military School in Dholpur, said the school instilled in him and countless others the values of discipline, courage, and nation-first thinking through its motto "Sheelam Param Bhushanam" (Character is the highest virtue). He said this tradition of producing brave, disciplined citizens has continued uninterrupted from pre-independence India to this day. "The great tradition of bravery teaches us courage and character. The legacy of the Rashtriya Military School, Dholpur, in sowing the seeds of patriotism and valour continues to play a significant role in India's defense and security," Yadav posted on X and Facebook.

Proposing the establishment of military schools in six districts of Lucknow, Saharanpur, Kannauj, Etawah, Varanasi, and Sant Kabir Nagar, Yadav said these institutions would help prepare youth to stand against forces threatening national unity and integrity. "In view of the sensitive strategic circumstances the country faces today, we hope the government will give this proposal serious consideration and promptly announce the opening of these military schools in Uttar Pradesh in national interest," he added. Yadav's appeal comes amid a broader political discourse on discipline, national service, and the role of the armed forces in nation-building in light of the hostilities between India and Pakistan. Indian armed forces last week carried out precision strikes at nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.