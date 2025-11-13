Akhilesh blames BJP for removing SP supporters through voter revision drive

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately targeting Samajwadi Party supporters through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

He alleged that the BJP was using the revision exercise to remove eligible SP voters and weaken the Opposition’s electoral base.

Speaking at a meeting of party legislators at the SP headquarters to review the voter revision campaign, Akhilesh said, “The BJP is conspiring through the SIR process to strike off genuine names, particularly those of our supporters. This is a systematic attempt to deny voting rights to people who stand with the Samajwadi Party.”

He urged party workers to take the voter registration and verification drive seriously and ensure that every eligible voter’s name remains in the rolls. “It is our responsibility to protect democracy by staying alert and active at every booth,” Akhilesh said.

The SP chief also called on party members to take the achievements of the previous SP govt to the people and win their confidence through positive conduct and outreach. “The 2027 Assembly elections will decide not only the future of democracy but also the survival of the Constitution. Only by protecting democracy can we safeguard reservation and the rights and respect of backward classes, Dalits, and minorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa reviewed the progress of the SIR with all district election officers.

According to officials, out of a total of 15.44 crore eligible voters in the state, 9.38 crore—about 60 per cent—have so far received enumeration forms. Thirteen districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Mahoba, Kanpur Dehat, Agra, Unnao, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Amroha, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Deoria, and Rae Bareli, have distributed less than 50 per cent of the forms.