Akhilesh asks Centre to clarify stand on recent US-Israel strikes

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Central government over what he described as its “silence” on the recent US-Israel attacks close to India’s strategic neighbourhood. He said the developments had caused concern among citizens and demanded that the government clearly spell out its position on the issue.



In a post on X, Yadav said the reach of the US-Israel strikes near India’s borders and extending up to the Indian Ocean had raised serious questions about regional security. He said such developments in India’s strategic vicinity were a matter of concern for the country and required a clear response from the government.

Yadav questioned why the government had maintained what he termed an unprecedented silence on the issue despite its seriousness. He asked whether the silence should be interpreted as a deliberate political choice or whether the government was hesitant to speak out due to some form of pressure or fear.

“The people of the country want to know what is preventing the government from speaking on the matter,” he said, adding that the public had the right to know India’s stand on such an important global development.

Calling it an international issue with potential implications for India’s security, Yadav said it was the collective responsibility of the government, the Ministry of External Affairs and the defence establishment to present the country’s position clearly. However, he said that despite several days passing since the attacks, the government had not issued any detailed statement.