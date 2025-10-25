Akhilesh announces star campaigners, Azam Khan returns to centre stage

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav on Friday released a list of 20 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, signalling its readiness to strengthen the Mahagathbandhan’s campaign machinery in the state. The list includes party veterans and prominent faces who will rally support for the Congress-RJD-Left alliance.

Among the key names are SP president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav, and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai, Ikra Hasan and Priya Saroj. The inclusion of senior leaders such as Kiranmay Nanda, Afzal Ansari, Awadesh Prasad, Babu Singh Kushwaha, Naresh Uttam Patel, Rama Shankar Vidyarthi, Lalji Varma, Chotelal Kharwar, Sanatan Pandey, Pappu Nishad, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Om Prakash Singh, Kashi Yadav and Dharmendra Solanki reflects the party’s attempt to ensure representation from all major social and regional groups.

The most notable name on the list is Azam Khan, the 10-time MLA and one of SP’s founding members, who recently walked out of jail. His re-entry into active politics marks a significant moment for the party. SP insiders say his presence in the Bihar campaign is aimed at consolidating minority votes, especially among Muslim communities, where Azam continues to wield strong influence.