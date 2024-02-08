Akhilesh and Shivpal dispel rumours about Jayant Chaudhary leaving INDIA bloc

In a bid to dispel rumors of discord, SP President Akhilesh Yadav lauded RLD President Jayant Chaudhary as a steadfast and knowledgeable leader in a recent statement, emphasising Chaudhary’s understanding of politics and educational background.

‘I hope he will not allow the ongoing struggle of the farmers to weaken,’ Yadav remarked, underlining their shared dedication to the welfare of agricultural communities.

Earlier assertions by Shivpal Singh Yadav, a senior SP leader, sought to quash speculation regarding Chaudhary’s allegiance amid whispers of a potential alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yadav accused the BJP of deliberately sowing confusion and affirmed Chaudhary’s steadfast commitment to the INDIA bloc, emphasising the intent to thwart BJP’s electoral advances.

‘He will remain with the INDIA bloc with full strength and will do the work of defeating the BJP,’ Yadav asserted, reaffirming Chaudhary’s position within the alliance.

The SP-RLD alliance, announced on January 19 for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, marks a strategic collaboration aimed at consolidating support bases and leveraging collective strengths.

Both Yadav and Chaudhary have underscored their shared values and vision for national progress, reiterating their dedication to upholding constitutional principles and fostering inclusive growth.

With the RLD’s historical stronghold among the Jat population, strategic electoral constituencies have been identified across key regions such as Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, and Bijnor, among others.

This geographical focus aligns with their electoral strategy, aiming to capitalise on demographic trends and historical support.

The alliance’s historical precedent, including their collaboration in the 2022 Assembly elections and participation in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, underscores their enduring partnership despite electoral setbacks.

Notably, despite previous defeats in certain constituencies, the SP has consistently supported Chaudhary’s candidature, reflecting a mutual commitment to collective success and political consolidation.

As the political landscape evolves in the run-up to the general

elections, the SP-RLD alliance stands firm, buoyed by leaders’ assertions of unity and purpose.