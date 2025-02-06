Akhilesh alleges rigging by BJP in Milkipur bypoll, seeks EC action

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of undermining the democratic process and rigging the Milkipur Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The BJP, however, rubbished these claims and asserted that the by-election was conducted fairly and transparently.

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yadav urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the “corrupt practices” in Milkipur, emphasising that the byelection had been tainted by “systematic voter suppression and fraudulent activity”. The former chief minister claimed that the BJP government, in collusion with local authorities, engaged in “widespread electoral malpractice, including fake voting and intimidation of voters and election agents”.

He also made the allegations in a post on X and attached what he said was the audio clip of a “sting operation”.

He called upon the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to take cognisance of such “enemies of democracy”.

“This is a sting operation exposing the truth of presiding officers who are completing targets of fake voting for the ruling party. Elections at their booths should be cancelled immediately and they should be suspended on the basis of prima facie audio evidence and then dismissed after proper judicial action,” he said.

Yadav alleged that SP booth agents were harassed at numerous polling stations and the BJP supporters resorted to violent tactics to influence the outcome of the election.

“BJP goons created a chaos at multiple locations and were openly shielded by the police and administration,” Yadav said, adding that the police administration allowed them to “freely violate the election code of conduct”.

The former chief minister alleged that fake voting was carried out at many booths, including booth number 158, where the “SDM himself reportedly raised concerns with the Election Commission about booth capturing”.

Yadav also alleged that “BJP-backed goons” were brought in from outside Delhi to cast fake votes. “One individual admitted to casting six votes,” he added.

He cited a particular instance in the Raipatti Amaniganj area where a person confessed to voting fraud. “This is proof that the officials and the BJP are involved in rigging the election,” he said.

Meanwhile, more than 65 per cent of the total 3.70 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll on Wednesday, surpassing the turnout recorded in the 2022 Assembly polls.

The voting began at 7 am and continued till 5 pm, officials said, adding those who queued up outside poll booths before that will be allowed to vote.