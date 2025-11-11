Akhilesh accuses BJP of misleading farmers

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of misleading farmers and making false promises to gain votes. He alleged that while the ruling party had assured farmers of doubling their income, the reality has been starkly different.

“Farmers were given false assurances. They were told their income would double, but nothing happened. Today, inflation is at its peak. Diesel, petrol, and electricity bills have all skyrocketed,” he said.

The SP leader accused the BJP of hoarding wealth, alleging that after demonetisation, the government had gathered people’s money and was now targeting gold. “I think the BJP is collecting gold now. That is why it has become so costly. Where is all the gold going? Today, a poor man cannot even afford to give a small piece of gold to his daughter during marriage,” he said.