Akhilesh accuses BJP of ignoring UP farmers

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that farmers in the state are facing neglect under the BJP government as unseasonal rain, strong winds and hailstorms have caused widespread crop damage.



Yadav said standing wheat crops have been destroyed across several districts, with losses reported from eastern to western Uttar Pradesh. He listed districts including Mainpuri, Kannauj, Barabanki, Sitapur, Hathras, Ayodhya, Meerut, Pilibhit, Mathura, Hardoi, Sonbhadra and Shravasti, where wheat crops were soaked and flattened due to adverse weather. He claimed that apart from wheat, mustard and other crops have also suffered extensive damage, leaving farmers in distress. According to Yadav, despite the scale of losses, farmers are yet to receive any compensation or financial assistance from the government.

Targeting the state leadership, he said announcements and aerial surveys by officials have not translated into relief on the ground. “Farmers are struggling for survival as rising input costs and weather-related losses have pushed them into a crisis,” he said.

Yadav further alleged that the BJP government has failed to ensure procurement of wheat at fair prices and that potato farmers have also suffered heavy losses due to poor pricing. He accused the ruling party of weakening agricultural mandis and halting development work initiated during the Samajwadi Party government.

He also alleged that the BJP works in the interest of industrialists rather than farmers. Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Yadav said farmers would vote the BJP out of power and bring the Samajwadi Party back to office in Uttar Pradesh.