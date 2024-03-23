Akhikesh visits Azam in jail, says ‘time will change’

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav met jailed SP leader Azam Khan in Sitapur and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of injustice towards Azam Khan. He stated that Khan’s family is also being harassed, which is entirely inhumane.



Akhilesh Yadav visited the senior leader Azam Khan at Sitapur Jail on Friday and later addressed the media. He expressed hope that justice will prevail for Azam Khan. “Times change. Time is a great force. Justice will be served for Azam Khan,” Yadav said after coming out of jail where he had over 45 minutes of meeting with Khan.

Taking aim at the BJP, he said, “The BJP has made a record of false cases, but in the end, truth prevails.” He said that the public is eagerly awaiting the dates for the elections. While the BJP government is sending chief ministers to jail, the truth about them has come out through electoral bonds.

Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting with Azam Khan is seen in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is said that after Azam’s consent, the candidate for Rampur will be finalized.