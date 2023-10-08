Akali-BJP misleading people of Punjab: AAP

CHANDIGARH: Attacking Akali Dal and BJP over the SYL issue, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that both the parties are deliberately misleading the people of Punjab.

Addressing the media at the Chandigarh party headquarters on Saturday, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the SYL issue is an issue related to the sentiments of the people of Punjab.

Therefore, the stand of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bhagwant Mann government on this matter is clear that the Punjab government will not allow SYL to be built nor will it give even a single extra drop of Punjab’s water to any other state.

Attacking the BJP, Kang said the PM gave a statement against Punjab regarding SYL in Rajasthan. He also shared with the media the part of the speech given by Prime Minister Modi during the election campaign in Rajasthan in which he was saying that some states always fight over water.

Kang also shared an old video of BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar and asked him that when he was in Congress, he used to say that the matter has to be decided by the PM and not by the CM.