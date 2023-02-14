‘AK-203 assault rifles currently in manufacturing and testing stage’

New Delhi: The AK-203 assault rifles are currently in the manufacturing and testing stage by the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), the government informed the Parliament on Monday.



Besides, sources said that the Indo-Russia joint venture has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles and the beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon. The company was established for the indigenous production of AK-203 rifles. "IRRPL established all facilities to commence production of indigenized assault rifles at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The rifles are currently in the manufacturing and testing stage," MoS defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Floor of the House.

The minister added that the indigenisation of AK-203 rifles would lead to self-sufficiency in respect of assault rifles for Indian defence forces, adding value to the government's 'self-reliance' policy. Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande confirmed that the joint venture will produce 5,000 AK-203 assault rifles by March, this year. At the same time, he added that the plan is to have a total of 600000 AK-203 rifles for the Indian Army in 128 months or just over 10 years. However, in the next 32 months, about 70,000 rifles will be produced with an indigenous content up to 70 per cent.