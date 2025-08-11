Ajni Rly Station to get world-class upgrade

NAGPUR: Redevelopment of Ajni Railway Station in Vidarbha is progressing rapidly, with soil exploration and geotechnical studies completed and site clearance underway on the east side of the station building.

Part of the Amrit Kaal station modernisation programme, the Rs 359.82-crore project aims to transform Ajni into an international-standard facility. The plan features iconic station buildings on both sides, linked by a 4,320-sq-m roof plaza housing a waiting lounge, cafeteria, and retail spaces. Arrival and departure areas will be segregated for smoother passenger movement.

For commuter convenience, the station will have 21 lifts, 17 escalators, six travelators, and a multi-level parking facility. It will be fully disabled-friendly and connected to metro lines, city buses, and other transport modes through a multimodal hub.

Designed as a green building, the station will incorporate solar power generation, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting. As part of environmental compliance, 120 trees of various species have been planted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ajni.