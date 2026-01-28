Ajit Pawar’s mid-air scare in 2024

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had shared an anecdote about the tense moments he experienced while flying in a helicopter to Gadchiroli with a couple of prominent politicians from the state amid bad weather in July 2024.

He had shared the experience at a public function in Gadchiroli, where he arrived in the helicopter from Nagpur with the then deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant. Although the anecdote was about the mid-air scare he experienced, Pawar had narrated it in his trademark humorous style. A video of Pawar’s speech has now resurfaced on social media following his death.

He had said that although he was very nervous during the helicopter journey as nothing was visible outside due to a thick cloud cover, Fadnavis was unperturbed and told him that he had experienced mid-air scares six times earlier, and asked him to calm down.

The incident had taken place on July 17, 2024 when the three leaders were heading to Gadchiroli from Nagpur for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Surjagad Ispat Pvt Ltd.

“When we started from Nagpur in the helicopter, it was fine at first. But later, when the helicopter entered the clouds it really got to me. And Fadnavis was just sitting there, casually chatting,” Pawar had said.