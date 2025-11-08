Ajit Pawar defends son, says land deal cancelled

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said his son Parth and his business partner were not aware that the land in Pune which their company purchased belonged to the government, and the controversial transaction has now been cancelled.

A committee appointed by the government to probe the Rs 300 crore deal will submit its report within a month, he told reporters here, soon after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis amid the raging controversy.

The registration of documents related to the deal was cancelled, and affidavits to this effect were submitted to the authorities, the NCP chief said, adding that not a rupee had changed hands in the deal.

“The concerned land is government land which cannot be sold. Parth and his partner Digvijay Patil were not aware of this fact. How the registration (of its sale) was done and who is responsible will come out in the probe headed by ACS (additional chief secretary) Vikas Kharge, and he will submit his report in a month,” Pawar said.

As per his information, the authorities had not been pressured to transfer the land to Parth Pawar’s company (Amadea Enterprises LLP), the deputy CM said.

The FIR named three persons (including Digvijay Patil) but not his son because these three persons had visited the registrar’s office to sign the documents, Ajit Pawar further said.

He has told officials that if they found any irregularity in any other land deals involving his relatives, they should scrap the deal and take action, he said. He had spoken to Fadnavis, who was in Nagpur on Thursday when the media started reporting on

the controversy.